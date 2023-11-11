Within a few hours, Tiger 3 will be released on the big screens in India. The film, which has already been released in the international market today, i.e., on Nov 11, has been the most-awaited film of 2023 in Bollywood. Headlined by Salman Khan, the film co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, reprising the roles of ‘Tiger’ and ‘Zoya’. It will also see ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan making a cameo appearance. This morning, media reports also suggested that Salman will introduce Jr NTR’s War 2 character in the film.

While the film has already set the box offices ringing with its exhilarating advance bookings, it is reportedly set to hit a massive number of screens. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film got a U/A certificate with a run-time of Rs 2 hours and 36 minutes. In a recent update, the makers extended the film’s run-time by 2 mins. Scroll down for details.

In the latest development, Tiger 3 has reportedly been released on a huge number of screens. Reportedly, the Salman Khan starrer will enjoy a massive release across the globe, with a huge number of almost 9,000 screens worldwide. Yes, you heard that true! According to the latest media reports, the film has around 3.5K screens in the overseas market while approx 5.5K screens in India. With a total of around 9K screens worldwide, it has beat Pathaan at the screen count but is unlikely to touch Jawan.

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3’s worldwide screen count is in between Shah Rukh Khan’s top 2 releases of 2023, Pathaan and Jawan, which were released on approx 8,000 screens and around 10,000 screens across the globe, respectively. A while back, we told you about the film’s box office prediction, which will open on Rs 37-42 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3’s advance bookings are going on in full swing and have already made a whopping collection to its box office numbers. This afternoon, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi requested their fans not to share spoilers online as it will ruin the movie-watching experience.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, they wrote, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion, and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!”

Coming back, we are already ready to see Tiger 3 roaring at the box office, are you?

