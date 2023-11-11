Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is the next big thing in Bollywood, but has it been selling well? Yes, the decision to release it on the primary day of Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan, might be debatable, and we recently talked about how YRF might be applying the same Pathaan formula to it. Read that here if you want a detailed analysis of the same.

So, for those who are still not aware, the online ticketing app BookMyShow has now started showing how many tickets for any particular film are being sold on an hourly basis. Fans have lapped up this opportunity to check how’s the general response to their favorite star’s film. BMS sells a significant chunk of online tickets, so it makes sense to keep it as a barometer to calculate a general buzz.

However, this is mainly used to get a judgment of the buzz in multiplexes as many single screens won’t be getting their tickets booked online yet. So, let’s compare how many Tiger 3 tickets are getting booked alongside the performance of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan a day before its release.

When it comes to Tiger 3, its box office day one advance booking was expected to be on a slower side (compared to Jawan) owing to its release day selection. But how low is acceptable low? Let’s figure out. From 11 am this morning, Tiger 3 started to sell 10K tickets/hour, and then it began to increase on an hourly basis.

As the day went by, and at the time of penning this article at 9 PM, Tiger 3 was selling around 18K tickets every hour. When you compare it with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan, it started selling about 40K tickets/hour from 9 pm a day before its release (6th September).

Jawan went on to sell around 45K tickets at 10 pm a day before and even touched 70-80K on the morning of its release.

If we do rough math for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, it seems it’ll sell in the range of 200-220K tickets in the whole day today. Whereas with Jawan, it had crossed 500K+ tickets a day before its release. But both are different films, and the release scenarios are different. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will surely pick up from here, and it would be interesting to see how it fares on its release day i.e. 12th November 2023.

