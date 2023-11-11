Tiger 3 releases tomorrow all across the country, and we’re going to witness fireworks on the big screen. The film marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Apart from this sizzling duo, Emraan Hashmi joins as the villain this time. The buzz is at its peak, and the box office is ready to get explode.

Earlier this year, we saw Shah Rukh Khan making his entry in YRF’s Spy Universe with Pathaan. As the superstar made his comeback after 4 years, the film had a huge pre-release buzz and saw a record-breaking collection coming in. Be it opening day, opening weekend, opening week, or lifetime collection, the biggie has set the standard too high for upcoming films in Spy Universe.

No doubt, Salman Khan’s return to the Tiger franchise with Tiger 3 has garnered insane buzz, and the film has the potential to surpass Pathaan in the lifetime run if the content clicks with the audience. But as far as the opening day is concerned, surpassing Pathaan seems a bit difficult. We say so because there’s a major hurdle of Laxmi Pujan tomorrow.

Pathaan had opened with 57 crores, and for Tiger 3, crossing that number seems impossible. In the advance booking, the Salman Khan starrer is lagging much behind, and even in over-the-counter ticket sales, the turnout would be low during evening and night shows due to Laxmi Pujan. As a result, a much lower number than Pathaan might come on day 1. So, be assured that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will remain at the top when it comes to the biggest openers in Spy Universe.

Another biggie is War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Released in 2019, the film enjoyed the benefit of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and saw record pre-sales due to powerful trailer and chartbuster songs. Back then, it took a historic start to mark the biggest day 1 in the history of Bollywood. It earned 53.35 crores on the opening day.

Even War’s 53.35 crores would be a difficult task to surpass as projections for Tiger 3‘s opening are up to 45 crores. So, the Salman Khan starrer is aiming to be the 3rd biggest opener in Spy Universe.

