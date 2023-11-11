Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars India has ever produced. His films don’t require a nod from critics as his nationwide fan following ensures they make it to the safe zone at the box office. One such critic-proof film in Bhaijaan’s filmography was his Diwali release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Let’s revisit its performance at ticket windows!

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, PRDP was released in 2015. Till that period, we were used to watching Shah Rukh Khan coming with his big releases during Diwali, but in 2015, Salman came up with his big-budgeted family drama, and that too, with a tag of Rajshri Productions. This mighty reunion of Salman and Rajshri was enough to draw audiences to theatres, and that’s what exactly happened.

Before Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Salman Khan had worked with Rajshri in Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). So, it was really a big film for Bollywood and was touted to be an explosion at the Indian box office. In the promotional stage, nothing worked much for this family drama, as the trailer and songs received average responses from the viewers. It was only the Diwali period and Salman’s star power that did wonders at ticket windows.

Upon its release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo opened to mixed reviews from critics, but still, it went on to register a superb start at the Indian box office. On day 1, the film earned a massive 40.35 crores as family audiences flocked to theatres in big numbers. We have often seen that films get affected due to mixed reception from critics, eventually suffering in the long run. But that clearly wasn’t the case here!

After a powerful start, Salman Khan‘s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo raked in 129.77 crores during the first 3 days, making it clear that the film is ‘critic-proof.’ Yes, after the opening weekend, drops were seen during working days, but they didn’t cause any major impact as the first week was wrapped up at 172.82 crores at the Indian box office.

The Sooraj Barjatya directorial eventually ended its theatrical journey at 207.40 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a Hit. It was truly commendable as, despite not-so-favorable reviews and a huge budget, the film turned out to be a commercial success.

A true box office monster!

