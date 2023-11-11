Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 is all set for a grand release tomorrow. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, the spy thriller also has special cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, making it a perfect family treat for the audience. Being one of the important films of 2023, all eyes are set on how it performs at the Indian box office. So, let’s find out how the biggie has fared so far in advance booking for day 1.

After Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, Maneesh Sharma has joined the list of directors in the Tiger franchise. Sharma’s last film as a director was Shah Rukh Khan‘s Fan, which was released in 2016. This time, responsibility is big as not just the Tiger franchise but the film is serving as an important link in taking forward the journey of Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 is having an unusual release as it arrives on 12th November, which falls on Sunday. While there’s a festive season and holiday factor working in favor, the only drawback is that it’s a day of Laxmi Pujan. On this day, families are busy with celebrations in their homes, resulting in a low turnout during the evening and night shows. This is clearly taking a toll on the opening day of the Salman Khan starrer. Having said that, it is still a big film, and apart from the Tiger franchise, the Spy Universe factor is attached to it. So, a lesser number is not at all accepted.

Coming to the advance booking for day 1, Tiger 3 has sold tickets worth approx 16 crores gross in India as of 8:30 am (excluding blocked seats). Speaking about National Cinema Chains alone (PVR Inox & Cinepolis), the film has sold 1.96 lakh tickets all across the country. The pace has been picked up in the last few hours, but still, the number is not up to the mark, considering it’s a part of Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 is now aiming to go above the 20 crore mark for day 1 before the first show starts. So, in the process, it will surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer today. For those who don’t know, Jailer had sold tickets worth 18.50 crores gross for the opening day. However, it won’t be able to cross Prabhas’ Adipurush, which had sold tickets worth 26.50 crores gross for day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

