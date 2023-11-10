After playing in theatres for two weeks, 12th Fail has reached 27.11 crores. Had the makers been told before the release that this would be the film’s lifetime score, they would have taken it hands down. However, as of now, a lot more is set to be added to the film’s total, and there is a lot of added bonus coming in.

The Vikrant Massey starrer has been evidencing growth even during the weekdays as the collections have gone up from 1.31 crores (Monday) to 1.50 crores (Thursday). Now, it has to be seen how much bigger do the collections turn out to be today because last Friday, the film had brought in 1.75 crores, and that number is guaranteed to come in today. Since there has been practically no new Bollywood release, it won’t be surprising if the numbers actually go on to touch the 2 crores mark all over again.

All said and done, there would be growth today as well as tomorrow, and then if on Sunday the film somehow manages to touch the 2 crores mark again despite Tiger 3 juggernaut, we could well be seeing the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film reaching 40 crores lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone’s Cumulative 1700 Crore Box Office: With 70% Of The Total Collection In A Single Year With Pathaan & Jawan, Here Is The Breakdown Of Their 5 Blockbusters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News