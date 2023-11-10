Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 on Diwali, November 12. While the film is struggling to patch the pace of advance booking numbers as compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan’s humungous figures, it seems like the box office overseas might witness another blow for this Spy Universe film helmed by Maneesh Sharma as it faces a reported ban.

Reports suggest that many Gulf countries like Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar have banned the release of the film for multiple reasons. Before Salman Khan, it was Akshay Kumar‘s Samrat Prithviraj, which faced a ban in the Gulf countries. Now, fans in these countries might not witness Bhaijaan’s magic on screens as the film might not see the light of the day.

Social media is buzzing with rumors of the alleged ban on Tiger 3 in Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. There are various comments and posts that suggest the reasons that might have initiated this ban. While some theories suggest it could be Katrina Kaif’s towel scene that might be the reason, others speculate Emraan Hashmi‘s character as the head of a global terror organization allegedly linked to Islamic thoughts is the primary reason.

Some links and guesses even suggest that the film has a lot that portrays people practicing Islam in a negative light, and hence, the film has been banned in many Islamic countries as a protest to this depiction.

A report by Box Office Worldwide suggested, “The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in India, but has faced objections from the governments and censor boards of the Islamic countries. The makers have not yet commented on the ban or the possibility of making any changes to the films. The ban is expected to affect the overseas collections of the films, as the Gulf countries are a significant market for Bollywood films.”

Social media is buzzing with reactions to the ban. A fan wrote, “10Cr Loss Maybe more #Tiger3.” Another comment read, “Bhai Qatar me 30 min pehle tak coming soon show kar Raha tha advance booking me #Tiger3 lekin ab nahi show kar raha hai its true. Maine calls bhi kiye cinema halls me usnko bhi nahi pata kuch bhi.” A user clarified, “Not whole Arabian Gulf states, just Oman & Qatar. The rest of the Gulf countries are fine, and the advance booking is in process.”

Check out some more reactions to the speculations.

#Tiger3 could face ban in Oman and Qatar due to some Insulting scenes against Pakistan 💥 So this time there's no chance of peace , RAW, TIGER is coming all guns blazing against the ISI 🔥🔥#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/vxXCPULjHu — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) November 9, 2023

#Tiger3 has been banned in Oman & Qatar for a HUGE reason. To find out why, you'll need to watch “TIGER-3”in your nearby cinema on 12th Nov !!!! HINT: PKMKB@BeingSalmanKhan #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/noVdqvLTMa — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) November 9, 2023

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Anushka Sharma Flaunt Her Cute Little Baby Bump? Paps Spot The Actress Walking Hand-In-Hand With Hubby Virat Kohli Amid Second Pregnancy Rumors, “Chhora Hoga…Ladki Hogi” Netizens Take Wild Guesses!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News