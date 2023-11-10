It has been a gloriously gratifying year for Manoj Bajpayee, what with Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai turning into the year’s surprise success. At the end of the year, Manoj has Joram, in which he has given another superlative performance. But the big question fans have is – When is The Family Man 3 releasing?

In an exclusive conversation recently, Manoj got candid about the third season of the spy thriller series that also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary and more. Read on.

When I ask him to choose between the two performances, Manoj says, “That’s as tough as choosing between the two eyes. Both films are precious to me. Joram will release in December, and I can’t wait for people to see it. It was one of my toughest roles. There was a baby I had to carry while running throughout the film. I had to protect the child from harm while remaining in character.”

Everyone wants to know the answer to one big question. Manoj Bajpayee quips, “I know what that question is: when is the third season of The Family Man happening? Even I want an answer to that. It’s been almost two years since Season 2 was streamed. The fans of the franchise –and let’s admit it, this is a huge franchise—are getting impatient.”

So, what’s the update on Family Man 3? Manoj Bajpayee informs, “It is definitely happening. It’s work in progress. Raj and DK (the makers of the series) are not in favor of rushing into Season 3. To go from Season 1 to Season 2 it took us three years. So please grant us that much time for Season 3. When we do come with Season 3, I promise you, the surprise factor will be just as high as Season 2, if not more.”

