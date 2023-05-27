Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Starring Manoj Bajpayee Is A Masterpiece & Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch It!

ZEE5 recently released their most anticipated and talked about film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ starring the Padma Shri and National Award recipient Manoj Bajpayee. Ever since the premiere of the film on the platform, it has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. With its compelling narrative, intense performance, and a gripping legal battle, the film has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the genre. From fans claiming it as one of Manoj Bajpayee’s finest performance to Bollywood’s best courtroom drama, the film has created constant buzz since the trailer launch. The intense drama unfolds within the courtroom wallsa’s the weight of evidence, surprising twists, and impassioned arguments keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Let’s have a look at why ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a must-watch and should be on your binge watch list!

1. Inspired by true events

The film is based on P.C. Solanki, a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against a self-proclaimed Godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor. This heart wrenching narrative also shows the inspiring story of how one man is persistent enough in his fight for truth and ultimately one man is enough to seek justice.

2. Stars Padma Shri and National Award recipient Manoj Bajpayee

There’s no doubt about calling Manoj Bajpayee the highlight of the movie. One cannot picture anyone else other than him essaying the role of P.C. Solanki. He has picked up the nuances and projected perfection.

3. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki

Apoorv Singh Karki has directed popular shows like Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, Flames and Aspirants. He now makes his feature film directorial debut with Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai adding one more feather to his cap. The debutant director made sure he captured the nuances right, so it connects with the audience. It took him 1-1.5 years of research and 18 drafts to bring this magnificent cinema to the audience.The way he delivers the story is impressive, and the direction is powerful, interesting, and hard-hitting.

4. Climax of the film

The climax of the film is the high point, Manoj Bajpayee is seen delivering a monologue. He compares the godman’s criminal activities to that of Ravana (citing the example of Ramayana). His performance will not only make you emotional but will also give you goosebumps. Bajpayee makes this difficult scene look so effortless.

5. Exceptional screenplay

Right from the story, dialogues, performances by the actors like Adrija Sinha and Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, casting, background score to the unchaotic flow, everything in this film is exceptional. The dialogue writers have been praised for making the courtroom drama stand out. The writer has also kept the story tight, not making it long, stretchy, and boring. The film excels in all the departments, making it an overall package to be Bollywood’s best courtroom drama in years!

