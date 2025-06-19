ZEE5’s upcoming Telugu original series, Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting, is all set to take audiences deep into the heart of superstition, fear, and resistance. Featuring popular YouTuber-turned-actress Abhignya Vuthaluru in a bold and intense avatar, the show is already creating buzz with its haunting backdrop and gripping plotline. Now, the platform has recently announced that the movie will soon be available to stream on their platform.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena — Release Date & Streaming Details

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting will be released on June 27, 2025, on the Zee5 (Z5) Telugu platform only. The series has eight episodes and is the newest exciting addition to the growing list of daring Telugu originals for this platform.

The first-look poster shows Abhignya in a serious and intense role, far from her YouTube image. She described the role as tough and stated that working in actual locations made the experience raw and intense.

Speaking about the project, Abhignya shared, per Sakshi Post, “It’s a role that demanded emotional strength and vulnerability. Shooting in real locations made the experience even more authentic.”

Director Krishna Poluru describes the story as one that explores, “This is a story about how fear can paralyze a community and how one woman’s courage can begin to unravel the truth. We wanted to create a grounded, emotional thriller with a strong sense of place and atmosphere.”

In the meantime, producer KV Sriram said he feels the realness of the narrative based on social and psychological phobias will resonate with the audience.

Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting — Plot Summary

The film takes place in a far-off village named Viraatapalem, where a peculiar curse has gripped the place. More than a decade ago, every bride in the village had died on her wedding day. Because of this, no marriages are happening, and the place is filled with only the elderly and children.

Into this village walks PC Meena, a young and fearless police constable, played by Abhignya Vuthaluru. She does not have blind faith and chooses to find out the truth about the deaths. As she investigates, she faces resistance from the villagers, but also uncovers secrets hidden for decades.

The series is written by Divya Thejaswi Pera and also stars Charan Lakkaraju, Sriram Venkat, and Satish. It is directed by Krishna Poluru, who made Recce earlier, and produced by KV Sriram under South Indian Screens.

You can check out the trailer of Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting below:

