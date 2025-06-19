Not sure what to watch this week? We’ve got you covered! Here are the standout new releases from various streaming platforms we handpicked. Jio Hotstar is bringing back the second seasons of two hit series, one in English and the other in Malayalam. Over on Prime Video, there’s a gripping psychological thriller and a patriotic film. Curious to know the titles, plot summaries, and trailers? Scroll down for all the details.

Netflix

The Waterfront (English)

June 19, 2025

The Waterfront is about a family business empire on the verge of collapse. To overcome these choppy waters, the family turns to the drug trade.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 03 Episode 01 (Hindi)

June 21, 2025

After a short break, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with its third season featuring Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

Jio Hotstar

Kerala Crime Files Season 2 (Malayalam)

June 20, 2025

Kerala Crime Files is back, this time with a new case involving members of the Kerala Police themselves, who are accused of the crime. The show brings together a notable ensemble of actors, including Aju Varghese, Lal, Indrans, Harisree Asokan, and Arjun Radhakrishnan.

Found Season 2 (English)

June 20, 2025

In Season 1, we saw that Gabby had locked up the man who kidnapped her as a child in her basement, where he was helping her find other kidnapped victims. In Season 2, he has escaped and is now trying to wreak havoc in her life.

Zee5

Prince And Family (Malayalam)

June 20, 2025

A bridal boutique owner whose peers are already married and have children finally ties the knot, but his spouse turns out to be the polar opposite of his personality. The film explores the aftermath of their union.

Detective Sherdil (Hindi)

June 20, 2025

An Indian-origin business tycoon is murdered in Budapest, and only one person can find the culprit, Detective Sherdil. The tycoon’s family members are the prime suspects. Could the motive be linked to his last will and testament that divides up his wealth?

Prime Video

Ground Zero (Hindi)

June 20, 2025

Ground Zero is an action thriller inspired by true events, centered around the killing of terrorist Ghazi Baba. Emraan Hashmi stars as the protagonist, Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey of the Border Security Force.

We Were Liars (English)

June 18, 2025

We Were Liars is a psychological thriller about a 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family who suffers a tragic accident that nearly kills her. Two years later, she returns to that place, hoping to recover the memories she lost during that time.

SUNNXT

Jinn – The Pet (Tamil)

June 20, 2025

The protagonist is possessed by a supernatural creature called a Jinn, which helps him fulfill his desires. But when he neglects to uphold his end of the bargain, things take a dark and dangerous turn.

Oka Pathakam Prakaaram (Telugu)

June 20, 2025

A public prosecutor is framed for murder. Just as he manages to prove his innocence in one case, he’s accused of another. Who is behind this relentless conspiracy?

Aha Tamil

Tharunam (Tamil)

June 20, 2025

A CRPF officer falls in love with a young entrepreneur. But when her neighbor, who secretly has a crush on her, makes an unwanted move, she accidentally kills him. Now, she and the officer must work together to cover up the crime.

