With so many new shows and movies coming out every week, picking what to watch next can take forever. And that’s where we come in. We love finding hidden gems that often fly under the radar yet deserve your attention. One such film is this critically acclaimed Argentine thriller that you might have missed. It’s a Spanish-language movie called The Extortion (original Spanish title: La Extorsión), which was first released in Argentine theaters in 2023. Read on to find out what the film is about and where you can stream it in India.

The Extortion – Plot & Cast

Directed by Martino Zaidelis, the film stars renowned Argentine actor-comedian Guillermo Francella as Alejandro Petrossián, an airline pilot on the verge of retirement. When details about his undisclosed medical condition are somehow leaked, the country’s intelligence service blackmails Alejandro, offering him a chance to save his career, but at a dangerous cost.

In exchange, the experienced pilot must discreetly transport some mysterious suitcases from Buenos Aires to Madrid on his regular flights. Caught in a world of lies, corruption, and dark secrets, Alejandro must find a way to get out of the mess as he struggles to protect himself and his loved ones. The movie also features Pablo Rago and Andrea Frigerio in key supporting roles.

The Extortion – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film has received a perfect 100% rating on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the show holds a user rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream The Extortion In India?

The film is currently available to stream in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform with English subtitles. If you are not a Prime member, you can still rent it on the Prime Video store for ₹99. The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The Extortion Trailer

You can check out the official trailer of the film here for a quick glimpse of its plot, key characters, and suspenseful atmosphere.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This 100%-Rated Gripping & Gruesome Danish Thriller Will Blow Your Mind — Here’s Where To Watch It On OTT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News