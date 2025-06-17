In a fantastic piece of news for horror movie buffs, we are delighted to inform you that a terrifying and must-watch British horror film is now available to stream in India after a long wait. Many film enthusiasts consider it among the best horror movies of the 2000s. Can you guess the film’s name? We’re talking about Neil Marshall’s 2005 film The Descent. Read on to find out what it’s about, where to stream it in India, and why genre fans should not miss it.

The Descent – Plot & Cast

Directed by Neil Marshall (Hellboy), the film follows a woman named Sarah (played by Shauna Macdonald), who goes on a caving expedition with her friends in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, one year after a tragic accident. But their fun-filled adventure soon becomes a terrifying nightmare when the women get trapped in an uncharted cave system. But that’s not all. Soon, they realize that they are not alone and are being hunted by deadly, bloodthirsty creatures inside the cave. The film also features Natalie Mendoza, Alex Reid, Saskia Mulder, Nora-Jane Noone, and MyAnna Buring in key roles.

The Descent – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It holds an impressive critics’ score of 87% on the reviews aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Deft direction and strong performances from its all-female cast guide The Descent, a riveting, claustrophobic horror film.” Moreover, the movie has a user rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch The Descent On OTT?

The film is currently available to stream in India on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes and is a must-watch for horror fans, though viewer discretion is advised.

The Descent Trailer

If you are planning to watch the film on OTT, you can check out its trailer here to get a sneak peek at the characters, storyline, and the eerie, claustrophobic underground setting.

