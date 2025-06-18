With a host of titles arriving every week on OTT, picking your next binge-watch can become a time-consuming task. And that’s where we step in. We have made it our mission to find those hidden gems that many streaming viewers might have missed, but they deserve your attention. One such title is the critically acclaimed 2021 Danish crime thriller series The Chestnut Man. Read on to find out what it’s about, where to stream it, and why genre fans should not miss it.

The Chestnut Man – Plot & Lead Cast

Set in Copenhagen and based on Søren Sveistrup’s best-selling novel, the police procedural series follows two detectives, Naia Thulin and Mark Hess (played by Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard), who investigate the brutal murder of a young woman who has been found dead with one of her hands missing.

At the crime scene, they discover a mysterious figurine made of chestnuts. They find a clue that is linked to an unsolved disappearance case of the daughter of a politician that happened one year ago. As the investigation moves forward, the detectives learn about more secrets and a disturbing pattern that ties the killer to more victims.

The Chestnut Man – Critical Response, Audience Feedback & OTT Platform

After its release in 2021, The Chestnut Man garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Set in a six-episode format, the Danish series holds a perfect critics’ score of 100% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the show has secured a decent user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. The series is available to stream on the Netflix OTT platform.

What’s Next For The Chestnut Man?

The series will reportedly have a follow-up titled Count to One, Count to Two (via The Economic Times). The sequel is expected to premiere sometime in the year 2026. However, a precise release date is yet to be confirmed by the relevant stakeholders. Danica Curcic and Mikkel Boe Følsgaard will reprise their roles as the two detectives Naia Thulin and Mark Hess, and the follow-up series will focus on another chilling murder mystery. This time involving a high-school student in a perplexing case that has remained unsolved for many years. Stay tuned to Komoi for the latest updates on that.

The Chestnut Man Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the Danish series to get a glimpse of its lead characters, plotline, and eerie setting. It’s a must-watch for crime thriller fans, but viewer discretion is advised.

