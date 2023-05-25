Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's TRP Rating Sees A Huge Drop Following 'Roshan' Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's S*xual Harassment Allegations Against Producer Asit Kumarr Modi - Deets Inside

The hit TV comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been leading headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the show has already witnessed the exit of many of its leading actors, including ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani, ‘Taarak Mehta’ Shailesh Lodha, ‘Anjali Mehta Neha Mehta and ‘Roshan Sodhi’ Gurucharan Singh, due to some issues with the production, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s latest sexual harassment allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi have led to the show’s downfall. As a result, the show’s TRP has significantly dropped.

For the unversed, Jennifer played the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the daily soap ever since its inception in 2008. While she was away from the show for some time, she has now officially left the show.

Following her exit from TMKOC, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed she was s*xually and mentally harassed by not only the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi but also its Operations Head, Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer, Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer also claimed that apart from 2-4 actors, everyone else is similarly harassed on the sets of Taarak Mehta.

Apart from her, Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri for years in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reported ill-treatment by the show’s producer. Priya Ahuja Rajda, who played Rita Reporter on the show, claimed she was not given a raise even after playing the role for five years. As a result, the show has lost its spot in the top 10 list TRP list.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s TRP rating kept fluctuating for the past few months, the show still managed to be in the top 10 shows as per the TRP rating. But, following Jennifer and her co-stars’ allegations, the show has slipped out of Top 10. The show is now at the 11th spot on the list, followed by Parineetii.

