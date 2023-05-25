Hina Khan has been ruling the internet and how! The actress, who never fails to cease her fans’ gaze with her alluring pictures, recently made everyone proud when she landed in Kashmir to attend the G20 summit. After attending the international event, the actress returned to the Bay and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was seen picking her up at the airport. However, soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her as she indulged in her PDA.

For her airport look, Hina opted for comfort over fashion as she wore white crop-top paired with blue ripped oversized jeans and a black casual blazer. Letting her hair down, the actress greeted paps sans make-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What caught netizens’ attention was Hina Khan’s PDA with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaisal. While making her way towards the car, she was seen planting a kiss on Rocky’s lips, which doesn’t seem to go down well the social media users. The actress has received massive backlash since the video surfaced online.

Commenting on the video a user wrote about Hina Khan, “Kya baat h tum bhina naamki muslim h umrah ki ar aj yeh sub kya hina yahi sikhaya tha kya mein tumhe,” while another said, “Ye umrah karke aayi he ..Name ke Muslim”

A third netizen said, “Muslim ke naam pe kalank hai aise muslman logo ko makka madina sarif me ghus ne nahi dena chaiye awara aurat.”

A fourth troll wrote, “Abhi ye bhi Sara Paisa kama legi industry se .. aur badme ban jayegi Sana khan jaisi”

Check out the video shared by Instant Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

We have often seen Hina Khan’s fans come to her defence. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following often seen them standing in her support. A section of social media was also seen bashing the haters as they tried to troll the actress.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hina Khan’s liplock? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Siddharth Anand, Who Will Reportedly Helm Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan, Is Charging 100 Crores To Direct A Web Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News