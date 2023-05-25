Shahid Kapoor is grabbing headlines for his next film, Bloody Daddy, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which will be an OTT release and stream on Jio Studios. It was reported that after Kabir Singh’s magnanimous success, Shahid charged 40 crores for the film, and he was asked about the same at a recent event. Shahid did not deny it; even Ali Abbas Zafar hinted at the numbers.

At the Bloody Daddy trailer launch, Shahid was addressed by the media when he was asked if his paycheck was 40 crores for the film. Ali Abbas Zafar immediately quipped, “You said less!” However, Shahid neither agreed nor denied and said he would do anyone’s film for that much money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team was even enquired about the amount of money that was paid by Jio Studios to own the streaming rights of Bloody Daddy. To this the actor joked, “Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture.” Adding to his reply, the makers said that they were paid a worthy amount and were quoted by TOI, “Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai.”

Shahid Kapoor further requested people to not enter the figure and stats dynamics and said, “Acha Dekho, yaha pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lag rahe hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us. Mathematics pe matt ghuso.”

While talking to a news agency, Shahid Kapoor opened up about Bloody Daddy and said, “Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It’s high-octane, its action-packed, it’s thrilling, it’s intense, created especially for a digital-first audience.”

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Siddharth Anand, Who Will Reportedly Helm Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan, Is Charging 100 Crores To Direct A Web Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News