Shweta Tiwari just broke the internet with her latest photoshoot and you will not be able to take your eyes off her pictures. The 42-year-old actress is a mother of two, and her elder daughter, Palak Tiwari, is 22. But looking at Shweta, you cannot guess her age. Her perfectly toned body speaks volumes of the effort she has made to maintain it!

Shweta shared her new pictures from a photo shoot and all hell broke loose. The actress donned a s*xy bralette, probably the tiniest, hugging perfectly to her cleavage, giving a tease with a plunging neckline. She donned the backless bralette, clinging to her body with a string! She flaunted her midribs in an elaborate skirt.

Shweta Tiwari shared the pictures on her Instagram account and people swamped her comments section with even bolder comments, just like her photoshoot. Some could not believe it was her at 42, while others complained about whether they should see Palak or her.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had stunning comments from fans. A user wrote, “Oh my god! U r unbelievably, breathtakingly, ethereal, and gorgeous!” Another comment read, “ye aurat laundey paagal kr k manegi ..or do char aapas m lad jayenge..tb tk ni manegi.” As usual, people even compared her to her daughter Palak Tiwari and wrote, “Isko dekhu ya iske beti ko is the big confusion!” Another user said, “Ek 22sal ki ladki ki maa -……. As always hot Shweta Tiwari.”

A user warned her of the threat to Palak’s career and wrote, “Mam esa hi rha to beti ka carreer khatre main aajayega.” While a user made a genuine request, “Please ap item song kia karen. Nora Fatehi kuch nhi aapka samne.” One more comment read, “Ye ho gayi hai 42 ki but bijali Gira rahi hai 22 ki!” A user couldn’t get over her oomph factor and wrote, “Age is just a number for this stunning lady she is still so hot and s*xy and growing her s*xyness day by day.”

Some even tried to troll Shweta Tiwari, saying, “Itna makeup aur filter ke baad bhi boodhi lag rahi hai. Another comment said, “Aise reverse aging k liye lakho ka Makup or kharcha bhi lagta hai.”

A user was sweet enough to call her “Santoor wali Mummy” while another drew a comparison and wrote, “Hell with Malaika, Kareena, Shilpa or others. This is queen mommyyyyy mommmmyyyyyyy.”

You can see Shweta Tiwari’s latest photoshoot here:

