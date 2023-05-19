Nora Fatehi is a name that needs no introduction. The actress made a successful TV stint on Hindi television before moving south and entering Bollywood with a bang. The actress who is known for her item numbers in Hindi films is a trained artist and belly dancer. She participated in the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to display her talent.

An old video of Nora Fatehi has surfaced on the internet, dating to her pre-Bollywood era. Nora can be seen belly dancing vivaciously to Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger song Mashallah. The source for the clip isn’t mentioned but some claim that it belongs to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, the show on which Nora appeared as a contestant and then later as a judge.

The video, which surfaced on Reddit had netizens discussing Nora Fatehi’s physical transformation which is quite visible. The actress looks unrecognisable in the video with a totally different set of features. A Redditor wrote, “I first thought it’s some doppelgänger.” Another user pointed out, “Her in the item song in Baahubali though, she’s got a whole new face now.”

Another user pointed out, “Nora Fatehi claims she’s only 31, born in 1992. This video is of her in her early to mid-20s. She looks so different now!” One more user addressed her age and said, “Nora looks the same age as Deepika, 37.” A user pointed out the visible change in her face and wrote, “She has quite a bit of work done. She even appeared on Big Boss years ago and looked quite different.” Another comment mocked her and wrote, “I must say, Nora’s surgeon has done a great job.”

One more user addressed how Nora looks happy dancing which she doesn’t anymore. The comment read, “Look at her expressions. She looks so joyful dancing. The joy and spark are missing from her performances now, I feel.” Another comment echoed the same thought and wrote, “Nora before Bhushan? Subtitle: she looks happy with her life.”

You can watch the video here.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi shot to fame with her item dance Dilbar in Bhushan Kumar’s Satyameva Jayate. She was later cast in Salman Khan‘s Bharat. She also starred in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, and An Action Hero.

Nora Fatehi will next be a part of Madgaon Express and Sajid Khan’s 100%.

