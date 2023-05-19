Salman Khan has been ruling the entertainment industry like a boss for over three decades now. His career has seen several highs and lows, but his position and hold are still intact. The latest example is, despite the underperformance of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office, the superstar has reportedly managed to secure a massive OTT deal. Keep reading to know more!

After Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly backed out as a producer, Salman himself came on board and put money on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Boasting big names, the film did good business on the opening weekend but slowed down afterwards. Still, it managed to earn 110 crores at the Indian box office. This is sheer stardom and thanks to it, the Tiger 3 star is getting solid offers.

As per the report in ETimes, Salman Khan has cracked a big 5-year deal with the OTT platform, Zee5. This deal gives the platform satellite rights to Salman’s all upcoming films (this January onwards). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be the first film under this deal. Interestingly, Tiger 3 will not be a part of this deal as YRF has already locked a handsome deal with another OTT platform.

Salman Khan’s Radhe too was premiered on Zee5 and despite all the negative reviews, the film had broken records on the platform. It is learnt that last time, with a similar deal, the actor had minted a whopping 400-500 crores. And even though price details about the latest deal are kept under wraps, we won’t be surprised if Salman has managed to get a much larger amount this time.

