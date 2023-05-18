Hrithik Roshan for decades has been an inspiration to actors who look upto him for his inimitable style, superlative acting prowess and benchmark dance performances.

The superstar now finds a fan in cricketer Shubman Gill, who is quite the young heartthrob himself. The 23-year-old cricketer now makes his inroads in films and was announced as the voice of the Indian Spider-Man as part of the Spider-Verse. Interestingly, when asked who his inspiration was from the film industry and who he likes in Bollywood, Gill was prompt to reveal that it was Hrithik Roshan!

Revealed Shubman Gill, “I really like Hrithik Roshan a lot. I can’t really dance as well as Hrithik but I’ve watched his films and love Koi Mil Gaya.”

As a tribute to Hrithik Roshan, Shubman Gill even emulated the cult ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hookstep from the superstar’s blockbuster ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ as the crowd cheered on.

Shubman Gill recently made news when he arrived at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Hindi. Shubman, who’s in the news owing to his personal reasons, was earlier in the news for allegedly dating Sara (Ali Khan/Tendulkar). While Gill was once spotted on a date with Sara Ali Khan, netizens also spotted him and Sara Tendulkar sharing photos from same location. Now, the cricketer is making headlines for altogether different reasons.

This afternoon Gill was spotted at the Hindi trailer launch of Spider-Man, where he was seen wearing a green shirt paired with white pants. Rounding off his look with sunnies, he opted for white casual shoes. However, soon after arriving at the venue and before entering the auditorium, he climbed the car roof to pose for the paps. He quickly got trolled on the Internet for the same.

