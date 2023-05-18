Salman Khan shares a warm relationship with the other two Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The trio, who almost entered the showbiz around the same time, rose to success around the 90s when they began to win everyone’s hearts with their acting chops. After a break of a couple of years, Salman returned to the big screen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid. The multi-starrer which was helmed by Farhad Samji received a cold response at the box office.

During the promotional spree of his film, the superstar arrived on Aap Ki Adalat With Rajat Sharma, where he spoke at length about his personal and professional life and his friendship with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While recalling multiple instances from the past, Salman Khan shared a hilarious anecdote about Aamir Khan, who accidentally hit a woman in the audience during the live show. Speaking about the same, Salman Khan told Rajat Sharma, “So we used to throw around those soft toys during stage shows, he accidentally threw a dandia at the audience and it hit a woman’s head and she started bleeding,

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Salman Khan also recalled an instance when Shah Rukh Khan faked his death after Salman shot a fire at him after engaging in a scuffle.

“During shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shah Rukh Khan, I’ll call you for dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you and you will fall down. Shah Rukh said he was not in a mood, he was tired. My brother Sohail Khan was there. I pulled Shah Rukh’s hand, and he snatched away his hand. He pushed me, I also pushed him, a scuffle ensued, I took out the gun and fired a shot at him. Shah Rukh did a somersault and fell down.

“For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes, and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji’s hands started trembling. I said, ‘Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth (Shahrukh wake up). When Shahrukh didn’t wake up, Sohail, Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly Shahrukh started snoring. So, Pathan was at last alive. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing,” Salman Khan recalled.

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing for Tiger 3’s release on Diwali 2023.

