Alia Bhatt is currently in the best phase of her life professionally and personally and is making Indians proud all across the globe. The Gangubai actress is in Koarea right now for an event organized by the fashion label Gucci, for which she is a global brand ambassador. Alia is known for preaching body positivity and loves to flaunt her no makeup look. However, she has currently become the latest target of trolls as many pointed out that she has been allegedly posting her photoshopped pictures from the fashion event. Scroll below to read the details!

Alia recently took to Instagram and shared some drop-dead gorgeous pictures from the event. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with K-pop star IU while in another picture, she can be seen seated on a chair with other guests from the event. As soon as the pictures went viral, some of the netizens dug out the original images and pointed out the difference, and brutally trolled the actress for photoshopping the image.

The viral pictures of Alia Bhatt from the Gucci fashion event were shared on Reddit. The users pointed out that the actress allegedly posted photoshopped images on social media and there is a lot of variations in both pictures. The poster wrote, “Check the changes in the face, arm shape, and legs – the bench line is curved near her leg, which is a clear indication of photoshop.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh and it will mark the second collaboration between both the terrific actors after Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s viral picture? Let us know in the comment section below!

