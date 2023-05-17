Shah Rukh Khan is a man of wisdom and there’s no denying that. The superstar often makes headlines for speaking his mind. The superstar, who made a blockbuster comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, set the box offices on fire with its collection. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when SRK gave his two cents on terrorism in Islam.

SRK, who’s married to Gauri Khan- a Hindu are co-parenting their three kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Time and again, we have seen the superstar talking about the religious difference. SRK also starred in My Name Is Khan- a film that shares the ordeals faced by ordinary Muslims in a world that increasingly associates Islam with terrorism.

In a throwback interview, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his definition of Islam he once told Rajdeep Sardesai, “Main jhooth nahi kahunga. 2-3 phele agar mujhse koi bolta tha ki jo terrorism hai Islamic nature mein toh main usko deny karta tha. Lekin ab mujhe samaj aagayi hai. Ye terrorist jo Islam follow karrahe hain woh hamara Islam hai hi nahi woh hamara dharm hai hi nahi. Kyuki ek Allah ki awaz hai jo hamari Holy book Quran ke andar likhe gayi hai agar usko hum apne Islam ka dharm maan lein toh usme kahin par bhi aisa mention nahi hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan goes on give 1-2 examples of what is written in the Holy book Quran adding, “Ye Allah ki awaaz hai. Aur doosra jo Islam jo ye log follow karrahe hain – I am sorry to say, main kisi ke Anti nahi jana chahta – woh Mullah ki zubaani hai.” Check out the video below:

When India’s icon #ShahRukhKhan talked about Islam, Quran and Terrorism in an interview with @sardesairajdeep. Must watch and do share for others. pic.twitter.com/2KJ6inpfew — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) May 8, 2023

Towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan says that he requests people from every religion to teach kids the real meaning of Holy books as there’s nowhere written that one will go into heaven by hurting others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, followed by Rajkumar Hirani Dunki, where he’s paired opposite Taapsee Pannu. SRK will also appear in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3.

