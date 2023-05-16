Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wittiest men in the world. His sense of humour is bang on, and he can make anyone smile with his quick and funny replies. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is known for her no-BS attitude and not beating around the bush. Well, the two are poles apart, and there were a few times they clashed while promoting their movie, Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While Kat gave a savage reply to King Khan, the actor took it with a smile and in the most charming way. Scroll on to learn more.

Katrina and SRK have worked together in two movies – Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Anushka Sharma was a part of both these films, and the trio promoted their films on different platforms. During one such event, the actress took offence to the way SRK described her.

While promoting Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan called Katrina Kaif a gentle person and said, “First quality that comes through is…Katrina is very very gentle. She’s an extremely big star. An extremely beautiful lady.” While all his words were sweet and polite, Kat did not appreciate them as they did not describe her talent or skills. She responded, “Let’s be fair, Shah Rukh used one word to describe me – ‘gentle,’ which had absolutely no relation to acting, talent, looks or my career.”

Katrina Kaif further added that Shah Rukh Khan had incredible things to say about Anushka Sharma and said, “(He) used 25 (words) to describe Anushka, so…how was the experience? It was…umm…good!” She said all of this in quite a sarcastic manner which made it clear that she was not okay with SRK’s comment.

An Instagram page called Megastarkay shared the excerpt from the interview recently. The netizens had a lot of opinions about her reaction, and here’s what they said –

One wrote, “Salman says shes hardworking in interviews she gets irritated what she wants ??? Shahrukh dint mention on acting talent n looks ??? He said shes extremely beautiful lady ,big star people become cz f good movies ,what she wanted idk 😢”

“Itni arrogance kis baat ki?”

“Oh common… What would he say then if you’ve got 0 acting skills.”

“Well what would his credibility be if he calls you a good actress”

Take A Look:

Let us know what you think of Katrina’s comment and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

