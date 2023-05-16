John Abraham is one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood who is known for his stout physique, acting chops and, obviously, his looks. From Jism to Dhoom to Pathaan, John has had an illustrious career in Bollywood. However, did you know Karan Johar once belittled him by offering a role with a one-liner in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? And the actor once took a sly dig at the filmmaker. Keep scrolling to read further.

Well, Karan Johar is known for launching actors in Bollywood, but did you know he had a prenotion about John for being a model and he didn’t ever think that the Dostana actor could make it this far in the entertainment industry? Keep scrolling to read further.

Once, John Abraham had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan along with Vivek Oberoi and had made quite a few controversial statements. John can be heard saying, “The role you had offered me, Karan remember K3G”. “Don’t get into that”, said Karan Johar. And John continued, “He offered me a role of Rocky who was Kareena’s boyfriend”, Karan corrected the name as ‘Robbie’, and then Abraham further stated, “Bike leta and all.”

Karan Johar added, “He had one line in one single scene.” To that, John Abraham claimed, “Karan also sincerely offered me and said John it’s a lovely role and this and that, and I was like Karan, please don’t mind. I really don’t wanna do it.”

Karan Johar then claimed, “I just wanna say something. I was there as the judge when John was strapped. I just thought that the kind of model will be great on the ramp and definitely not on-screen. That’s why you know when he came to me I was like these are your options and other stuff. I never thought.” And then John Abraham continued, “Yeah you know he said, I have a great role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for you. And then, I was looking for Robbie in the whole movie ‘Where’s Robbie’ and I couldn’t see a Robbie.” And all of them burst into laughter.

Here’s the video shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

Karan Johar then shared, “Now, you are on the poster of one of my movies. Well done, and I’m sorry about that. I really didn’t think you would reach this stage.” John added while taking a sly dig, “Yeah, no one ever thought.”

Even though John Abraham started his career with modelling, look at his vibrant portfolio now with so many prestigious projects. He entered the industry and created history! What say?

