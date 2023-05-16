Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently painting the town red with her heart-melting pictures from her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha. The duo exchanged rings on May 13 in the presence of many bigwigs from B- town and the political world. Many videos from the ceremony are now doing round corners, and recently, we stumbled upon a video where Parineeti can be seen giving answers to all the aunties who used to keep asking her, ‘Tu Kab Shaadi Karegi Yaar?’ & her answer is literally every Indian girl ever who is tired of answering when she will get married. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Parineeti has always remained tight–lipped about her relationships. Yes, there was a time when she was struggling with rejection. However, she is now in the best phase of her life. Her pictures with Raghav Chadha have definitely restored our faith in fairytale romance. However, we all know after women in India reach a certain age, they constantly face the pressure of marriage, and Parineeti went through the same. Now her viral video on aunties is winning the internet.

An unseen video from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony is going viral, in which Sandeep and Pinky Faraar actress can be seen taking a savage dig at aunties who once kept asking her, ‘Tu Kab Shaadi Karegi?’ She can be heard saying, “Shaadi mai bahut log hai, jinhone mai bahut saalon se mujhe bola hai. Tu kab shaadi karegi yaar? Koi ladka dhund le yaar.” Flaunting her fiance Raghav, she asks, “Hunn theek hai?” And it’s definitely every Indian girl ever who decided to marry late.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react, and many pointed out how society keeps questioning the choices of women and called out the aunties for not letting people live their life peacefully.

One of the users wrote, “Aunties will now be like, Tu kab bacche karegi?”

Another wrote, “meanwhile mohalle ki aunty now be like ab kya kare job chod de?”

One of the users found her words quite relatable and wrote, “Haha, waiting for the day I would say so…”

Another joked, “Ab toh jaisa bhi hai aapka hi hai…”

“This is epic, though.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra Kamal (@princess_pari_fc)

What are your thoughts on Parineeti Chopra’s viral video? We have to admit every Indian girl who choose to marry late ofte hears this, right? Her savage answer is for all those who say ‘Ache ladke nhi milenge jaldi shaadi karo.’ What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!

