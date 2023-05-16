Good news for those who were waiting for the sequel of Don 2, directed and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, respectively. But bad news for Shah Rukh Khan fans since, as per reports, the makers will be allegedly rebooting the franchise with a new lead. We have come across some important updates on Don 3, and to get all the deets, you have to keep scrolling.

The first film in this franchise was based on Amitabh Bachchan’s Don but it had its own twist at the end, followed by the second part, which came out in 2011, and after over a decade, Farhan and Ritesh are once again bringing the third instalment of the film. But will it be the same as its predecessors, now that there are rumours of SRK not headlining it? Let’s find out what is the thought behind this decision!

A source has told Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit the Don franchise and will not be reprising his role in Don 3. The source revealed, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have had multiple detailed discussions with Shah Rukh Khan on Don 3. Before the pandemic, a couple of ideas were also discussed, which took the shape of a script through the pandemic. Meetings have happened recently too, but Shah Rukh is not too keen to get back as Don again at this point of time. He is willing to do commercial films that cater to a universal section of the audience, and Don certainly doesn’t fit the bracket of cinema that he is willing to do for the coming few years. He has conveyed his decision to the stakeholders at Excel.”

The source further revealed that Farhan Akhtar and others were planning to bring three generations of Don together, i.e. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and an upcoming actor who would take up the baton. But SRK was not very fond of this idea, hence bowed out. The Source said, “But SRK felt the idea of spinning Don universe would be gimmicky and hence advised the team about his exit.”

As for, who could be seen stepping in the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan, the insider said, “The talks at the moment are on with a hero who has done two films with Excel in the last decade. He is keen to step into the shoes of Don but has his reservations, too, as the legacy of the franchise and the actors who portrayed Don before can’t be replicated by anyone. Don will be rebooted once one of the younger actors takes up the challenge.”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s exiting Don franchise? Who do you think would be a good fit for the role in Don 3? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

