Social Media can be a mood spoiler at times when stars have to bear the brunt of being accessible to their fans. This time the trolls targeted Farhan Akhtar after his event was erupted due to some unavoidable circumstances. Scroll down to learn what happened.

Toofaan actor had to Rock On as he was gearing up for a stage concert in Indore. But nature had its plans. The venue got affected due to a heavy dust storm during which the stage got badly disrupted.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the stage lights falling down due to the storm. The storm’s intensity seems huge as the video shows even trees falling off. However, Instagram users had a field day as they did not miss a chance to troll Farhan Akhtar.

Nature saved the ppl from Farhan Akhtar’s torture, wrote a user. Some even blamed his religion for the same and wrote, “Allah ka azzab aaya ramazan ke mahine mein yeh sab karne se.” A user made fun of Farhan‘s voice texture and wrote, “Iska bhi concert hota hai mtlb kon hai wo jo is phate hua baas ki tarah awaaz ke concert mein jaate hai”

A user tried to pull Farhan’s dialogue from Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaara and wrote, “Agr esi aandhi me bhi concert kr rhe ho to zinda ho tum ( thodi der k liye)”. For those who missed on Farhan Akhtar’s concert can sing out loud, ‘Kabhi khud pe hasa main aur kabhi khud pe…royaaa!’

However, keeping the jokes apart, we hope no one was harmed during this mishap and everyone is safe and sound.

