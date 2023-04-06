Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most outspoken actresses in Bollywood, and fans love her for that. Her statements cause a stir on the internet as she directly takes a dig at other celebrities. In a similar incident, she once took a dig at his brother, Ranbir Kapoor’s then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The video of the statement has been resurfacing on the internet, with netizens adding Alia Bhatt’s name to the conversation.

Ranbir Kapoor definitely had a long list of girlfriends before his marriage. He has been in the headlines for his affairs right from the beginning of his acting career. However, Bebo being Bebo, did not leave a chance when she got an opportunity to comment upon it. Read on to find out what actually happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on Koffee with Karan, where most of the controversies are brewed instead of actual coffees, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were having Rapid Fire round. When Karan Johar asked Kareena about being at gunpoint and having a gay encounter with a woman, Kareena looked at Ranbir and said, “I will be more comfortable with my sister-in-law, so I will say, Katrina Kaif”. The face drop reaction of Ranbir Kapoor upon hearing the statement just shows how screwed he felt.

The video of the incident has been going viral on the internet, where netizens are showing no remorse. Check out the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

Reacting to the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and taking a dig at Alia Bhatt, a user said, “Ab Alia Ke Sath Karna”. Another added, “Well, this didn’t age well”

“He’s like ab time aagaya breakup ka”, said another. “Now we know the reason why Ranbir left Katrina”, added fourth.

Amidst netizens commenting upon Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement, many also trashed Karan Johar for the type of questions that he asks his guests. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Salman Khan Reacts To Bollywood’s Failure, Schools Directors Over Their Restricted ‘Andheri To Colaba’ Understanding Of India: “Galat Picture Banaoge To Kaise Chalegi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News