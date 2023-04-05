Shah Rukh Khan has truly been a saviour of Bollywood as he single-handedly brought back life to Bollywood. After not-so-great 2022, his Pathaan rocked the box office by raking in massive collections of 500 crores at the Indian box office. However, other than that, the industry hasn’t tasted any huge success in the first quarter of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Last year, we saw too many box office shockers. Biggies like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu and Cirkus failed miserably at the box office. These were the films which were expected to do well even with the mediocre content. However, the audience gave a solid reality check.

At the start of 2023, Tabu and Arjun Kapoor‘s Kuttey tanked at ticket windows. Then came Pathaan, which turned out to be a historic success and emerged as the highest-earning Bollywood and Hindi film at the Indian box office. It has made 543.22 crores nett so far. After this, the trade and Bollywood fans were hoping that the momentum would be carried forward as big films were standing in a queue. However, that didn’t happen.

Post Pathaan, Shehzada and Selfiee flopped. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) did bring some relief by earning 136 crores (still running). Then again, Zwigato, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and Bheed tanked. Even Bholaa is underperforming.

On the whole, leaving aside a combined total of 679.22 crores nett of Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, other aforementioned Bollywood films only add up to 129.72 crores. Combining all the films, Bollywood has contributed 808.94 crores nett at the Indian box office in the first quarter of 2023. It clearly shows how SRK‘s comeback film and TJMM have dominated the first quarter!

