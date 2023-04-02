As their film ‘Ki & Ka’ clocked seven years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate the moment.

Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with Kareena from Amrita Arora‘s birthday. In the image, the two actors are seen dressed in black as they posed for the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jab KI met KA AGAIN! #KareenaKapoorKhan #7YearsOfKiAndKa #RBalki @ErosNow,” Arjun Kapoor captioned the image. The film that was released in the year 2016 had received a lot of from the audience back then.

Released in 2016, ‘Ki & Ka’ is directed by R. Balki. The film revolves around Kia(Kareena Kapoor Khan), an ambitious woman, who marries Kabir aka Arjun Kapoor, a man who prefers the role of a house husband. They enjoy their unconventional relationship until challenges including ego clashes and jealousy set in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Looking forward, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in ‘The Birmingham Murders’, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘The Crew’. Arjun Kapoor has ‘The LadyKiller’ lined up for release.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor share a quite friendly equation with each other and often indulge in social media banters as well.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Bhumi Pednekar Gets Brutally Trolled Over Bold Metallic Outfit At NMACC Launch, Netizens Ask, “How Will She Sit? Kitne Ghante Khade Rahoge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News