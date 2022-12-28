It looks like not everything is hunky dory regarding the sisterhood between Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The duo made a lot of noise when Malla recently roasted her sister during a standup comedy act on Moving In With Malaika. She mocked her ‘rich husband’ and flop career amongst many other digs. Scroll below as the sisters continue to face rifts in their relationship.

Most know that Malla has put her life out there on Moving In With Malaika. She spoke at length about her past relationship with Arbaaz Khan. In addition, she also spoke about the car accident that made her quit driving for a couple of months. In the latest episode, our Chhaiya Chhaiya girl goes on a vacation with sister Amrita.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora jet to Goa for their first-ever vacation together. They’ve previously enjoyed a lot of trips but not by themselves. But the Dabangg actress loses her phone at a restaurant and blames her sister for it. The argument gets heated up with the younger sister accusing her of always being insensitive towards her.

While leaving the restaurant, Malaika Arora realized she lost her phone and yelled at Amrita Arora saying, “My phone! Did you do something? Is this a prank?” The younger sister clarified that she did not pull any prank on her and they re-enter the restaurant asking everyone to put their phones down and not take any videos.

On their way back, Amrita slammed, “You always throw me under the bus. The entire restaurant has seen what has happened!” Malaika could be seen defending herself as she responded, “Nothing has happened, I just lost my s***… I gave you my phone to click my pictures that is it. I did not touch my phone after that.”

Amrita Arora then added, “You lost it at me… I do not want any of this! You please go in the car. I have no interest in coming back.” She goes back to the restaurant and gets another drink in anger.

This isn’t the first time the sisters were seen indulged in a rift. Previously, Amrita had slammed Malaika Arora for making fun of her looks, husband and much more during her standup comedy.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the incident!

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Crazy Female Fan Gets His Tattoo On Her Chest, Gets Bashed By Netizens: “Hamare Parents Maar Maar Kar Bhurji Bana De”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News