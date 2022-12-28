Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after Indian actresses currently. After Pushpa, the actress has seen her rise in the world of cinema as well as social media. Even before her debut film in Bollywood came out, she had already bagged two more projects. Such is the demand! Now, here’s what KRK has to say about her future.

With Pushpa becoming a rage last year, Rashmika went on to become a national crush. Post the success, she bagged multiple films. In Bollywood, she signed Goodbye, Mission Majnu & Animal. She will be in Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. And then, she has Pushpa 2 in her kitty. For the unversed, her Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan released in October this year and was a commercial flop.

Now, KRK has to share his opinion regarding Rashmika Mandanna’s future in Bollywood and we’re sure her fans won’t agree with this. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as the main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena.”

According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as a main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2022

Do you agree with KRK’s opinion about Rashmika Mandanna? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has been embroiled in controversy lately over looking down on the production house which launched her. It all happened when she was asked about her launch and the actress didn’t even take the name of the production house or the director. She gestured with fingers that “this production house approached me and they were heads over heels for having me in the project.”

For the unversed, Kantara fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika Mandanna with his first venture as a director in Kirik Party.

