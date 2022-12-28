Kamaal R Khan has refrained from tweeting about Salman Khan on his social media handles ever since the defamation suit. But if you know KRK, you will know how he doesn’t stop at his digs and below-the-belt remarks. In the latest tweet, he’s mocking the hug the superstar shared with BFF Shah Rukh Khan at the birthday bash and claims Aamir Khan may soon join the ‘flop gang.’ Scroll below for details!

If most remember, videos from Salman’s bash were going all viral yesterday morning. The superstar could be seen hugging his best friend SRK multiple times when the latter was leaving the venue. Most were in awe of how close they are despite being competitors throughout their career span, while many claimed they were under the influence of alcohol.

KRK thinks out of the box and this time is no different. He indirectly took a dig at the viral clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Not only did he call them ‘flop’ actors but also claimed Aamir Khan will soon join the gang in a cryptic tweet.

KRK wrote, “2 khan Toh flop Hone Ke Baad best friends Ban Gaye Hain, Teesra Khan Bhi Jaldi Hi Iss group Ko join Karega. Kyon Ki Flop Hone Ke Baad Iske Alawa Koi Raasta Bhi Nahi Hai.”

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

2 khan Toh flop Hone Ke Baad best friends Ban Gaye Hain, Teesra Khan Bhi Jaldi Hi Iss group Ko join Karega. Kyon Ki Flop Hone Ke Baad Iske Alawa Koi Raasta Bhi Nahi Hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, KRK is currently on his mission to reopen discussions around the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He shared a video of the Cooper Hospital staff yesterday who claimed that SSR had multiple marks on his body and it didn’t look like a suicide case to him.

