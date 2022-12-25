Kamaal Rashid Khan is known for picking up fights with celebs on Twitter. He never misses a chance to take a dig at others. But do you know his controversies aren’t new? He came into the limelight after he participated in Bigg Boss season 3 and he was one of the most controversial contestants on the show.

Do you know KRK was one of the Bigg Boss contestants who was kicked out of the show? During the show, he had a fallout with many co-contestants. Apparently, the Deshdrohi actor had an ugly fight with the Late comedian Raju Srivastav. However, his fight with designer Rohit Verma led to his eviction. Scroll down to read.

During the show, KRK hurled a bottle at designer Rohit Verma during a heated conversation, where Rohit can be heard saying, “Aapka naam liya ho toh bolo, aapka nhi liye maine. Shaanti rakhiye.” After that, the Deshdrohi actor lost his cool and hurled a bottle at him, hitting Shamita Shetty instead who was sitting next to the designer. Vindu Dara Singh tried to control the situation and told Kamaal that violence is prohibited in the house but the latter was out of control.

Kamaal was later kicked out of the show for his misconduct. Notably, Bigg Boss season 3 was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan instead of Salman Khan.

Later, Kamaal Rashid Khan spoke about his anger issues and admitted that he is often not able to control his anger. Bigg Boss season 3 was won by Vindu Dara Singh and Pravesh was the first runner-up.

Kamaal Rashid Recent Controversy

Recently, Kamaal Rashid Khan took a dig at Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Kuttey wondering what Malaika Arora will call him after the release of the film. However, his comments that how Malaika will address Arjun post-Kuttey release didn’t go well with netizens and he was slammed for his personal attack.

