Here’s another shocking update coming from the TV world. Tunisha Sharma, who’s been a part of many TV shows and Bollywood films, passes away. The actress was just 20. Yes, you heard that right! Tunisha has been a part of many shows and films including Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Fitoor. Shocking information that’s coming in about her death is that she reportedly ended her life on the sets of a TV show in Vasai, Mumbai.

While nation was yet to come in terms with the death of celebs like Sushant Singh Rajpit, Kushal Punjabi and others, fans are currently in a state of shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since reports of Tunisha Sharma’s death surfaced on the web, a lot of speculations are being made about the same. Reportedly, a police investigation has started but the reason behind this extreme step is still not clear. ANI tweeted, “TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police.”

A few hours before her death, Tunisha Sharma had taken to her Instagram story to share a BTS video from the sets of TV show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Spilling the details about the shocking incident, a police inspector told ETimes, “The body is in hospital, the investigation is on. Her co-stars on the sets will be questioned. There is a Ramdev Studio in Naigaon where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to bathroom and then she hanged herself there. People on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. It is primary information. Our team is on the spot and they are investigating. We will take everyone’s statement.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma started her career with ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and later featured in shows such as ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Gabbar Poonchwala’, ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’.

She has also been a part of films like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’, and ‘Dabangg 3’. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably ‘Pyaar Ho Jaayega’, ‘Nainon Ka Ye Rona’ and ‘Tu Baithe Mere Samne’. She played young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor.

Our heart goes out to her family!

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on Tunisha Sharma suicide!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Brings Katrina Kaif To See Vicky Kaushal Dancing With Kiara Advani On The Terrace, Trio’s Camaraderie Is Sure To Leave You In Splits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News