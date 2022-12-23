Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide left everyone in shock when he hung himself to the ceiling fan in his Bandra Apartment. On June 14, 2022, the entire nation came to a standstill when news of his death flashed on our Mobile and TV screens. It’s been 2.5 years since his death but there’s hardly any day, his millions of fans, close friends, family and other don’t miss him. While we continue to see his name trending on Twitter every day for different reasons, his good friend and Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh opened up about his death.

The film, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s book 3 Mistakes Of My Life, also starred Rajkummar Rao along with the two actors. Scroll down to read more details.

Recently, Amit Sadh sat down for a conversation with author Chetan Bhagat on his podcast show where he recalled the time he tried to contact to Sushant Singh Rajput 3-4 before he died by suicide. In the same podcast, the actor also opened up about his having suicidal thoughts while speaking about SSR’s. Amit now recently opened up about the time he tried to contact him but he had completely shut him down. However, he now regrets not chasing contacting him.

Speaking to Chetan Bhagat, Amit Said said, “3-4 months before he passed away, I spoke to someone who knows him and I said mujhe uska number do, main koshish karunga, main jaake isse baat karta hun. We all were hearing things. And number hi nahi tha, he had shut himself according to that person. That person told me ki voh phone nahi utha raha, number change ho gaya hai but mere andar ek awaaz aayi thi ki kya hoga, gaali bakega, gussa hoga, chale jaate hain. Mujhe jab uss insan ne naa bola, maine bhi chase nahi kia. We all get busy and then voh guilt… voh guil guilt nahi hota , voh ek pyaar hota hai.”

Further Amit Sadh blamed society for one’s suicide, “Mujhe psyche pata hai insaan ki. Insaan suicide tab commit karta hai jab uski life mein complete darkness ho jaaye. Aur jab kisi insaan ki life mein complete darkness hoti hai, uski galti nahi hoti, society ki galti hoti hai. Voh jo aapke aas paas log hain unki galti hoti hai ki unko ichcha hi nahi thi, parvaah hi nahi thi aur ek insaan itna naummeed ho gaya life mein, jo mere sath ho chuka hai, ki usko laga ki ab mere paas kuch bacha hi nahi hai.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

