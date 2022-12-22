The South vs North debate isn’t ending anytime soon in the entertainment industry. Every other day, we see netizens arguing with each other on social media and defending their particular region while demeaning the other party involved. Now, while promoting ‘Cirkus’ Rohit Shetty gave a savage reply to the interviewer who asked about the state of films in the North and audiences couldn’t stop chanting the director’s name and hooting for him. Watch the viral video below.

Rohit appeared for the promotions with the cast of his upcoming film including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. Now we all know that this year hasn’t been that great for Bollywood films whereas South films have performed incredibly well at the box office and hence the discussion.

While speaking to Lallantop, Rohit Shetty addressed the South vs North debate and how this one year hasn’t been comparatively good for Hindi films but some exceptions were still there. In fact, he also mentioned how Sooryavanshi performed well in terms of numbers despite the world fighting a global pandemic.

When Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was released late last year, the theatres were running on 50% occupancy as per the rules of the government. Rohit Shetty mentioned that it has collected 195.04 crores at the box office and had it been released at 100% occupancy, it would have crossed more than Rs 350 crore.

The director then said, “Sooryavanshi was released, and at the beginning of this year, films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worked well. Drishyam 2 has done well recently. It’s not like our films aren’t working. Gangubai Kathiawadi did really well.”

Shetty took a jibe at the interviewer and said, “Ek saal kharab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho (We had one bad year and you are turning your backs on us)?” while also mentioning films like Sholay Mughal-e-Azam in the discussion.

A Reddit user shared the video of Rohit Shetty defending Bollywood films, watch it below:

That does make sense. Kudos to Rohit for single-handedly giving a savage reply to the interviewer while debating South vs North.

