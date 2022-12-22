After the storm of Avatar 2, we’re geared up for Cirkus this weekend. Given the glorious past of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty with Simmba and Sooryavanshi, expectations are high this time too. Sadly, here, at Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’, the film has failed in evoking interest among the audience. Keep reading to know its results.

For those who don’t know, we conduct Twitter polls related to film’s posters, songs, trailers and different promos, asking the audience to rate them. The results of the same are announced a day prior to the film’s release along with an overall average. Now, let’s take a look at how Cirkus fared among the audience:

Posters

Multiple posters were released by the makers and they all had a nostalgic vibe to them. From the posters themselves, it was clear that Ranveer Singh is playing a double role, while the rest of Rohit Shetty’s favourite cast joining him on a rollercoaster ride. However, despite all the charm and fun elements, posters weren’t well received on Twitter polls as only 40% of users voted in the favour.

Trailer

While the posters hinted at Ranveer Singh’s double role, the trailer confirmed it. It is filled with typical Rohit Shetty fun elements and his all-time favourite team. The comedy of errors set in the 1960s did have a unique feel to it, however, it received a mixed reception upon its release. It was liked by 61% of voters.

Current Laga Re

Just like posters and the trailer, the Current Laga Re song too has received a shockingly low response from our voters as only 46% voted in favour. On the contrary, the song is a chartbuster on YouTube and other audio platforms. It stars Ranveer Singh and has Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in it.

Sun Zara

This fun romantic track has fared lower than Current Laga Re with just 44% of people liking it. The visually pleasing track features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hedge. It’s composed by DSP and sung by Papon, Shreya Ghoshal.

On the whole, Cirkus has received a thumbs up from just 52% of the audience, which clearly indicates that the film has failed in creating any excitement. Despite the holiday season, the Ranveer Singh starrer has become a word-of-mouth-dependent affair. Don’t be surprised if it goes down among the lowest openers for Rohit Shetty when compared with his hits in the last few years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

