Last week has been good for Bollywood as Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 hit the century in just 7 days. Now, all eyes are set on Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and others. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, the man behind Stree and Bala, so expectations are high. It has been in the news for all the right reasons, carrying decent enough buzz. Now, let’s see how the film has performed here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer

Amid the negativity for Bollywood films, Bhediya’s trailer was a breeze of fresh air. Surprisingly, it received a unanimously positive response with many praising the CGI and VFX work of the team. The neatly cut trailer is full of adventures and humour backed by a fantasy yet engaging concept. On Twitter, it received 78% votes in its favour.

Thumkeshwari song

Not only the album, but Thumkeshwari is the season’s biggest hit. The dance anthem stars Kriti Sanon, who looks sensuous as hell, alongside Varun Dhawan. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track is catchy and gets stuck with you. It also has the surprise element in the form of ‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor. It received 70% votes on the Twitter poll.

Apna Bana Le song

It’s a typical soulful romantic track by Arijit Singh. It stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon sharing their cosy moments and has a backdrop of soothing scenery. It has been liked by 75% of our voters.

Jungle Mein Kand

Jungle Mein Kand is a party anthem, backed by the powerful vocals of Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani. The track features Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and other supporting actors. The song is amongst the top hits of the season due to its addictive beats and overall musical setup. However, it has received less than expected response with 67% of voters voting in favour.

On the whole, Bhediya has received a thumbs up from 72% of the voters. It’s not something overwhelming but good enough to judge the film’s pre-release impression among the voters. A couple of weeks back, the film was touted to take an impactful start. However, since last week, with the arrival and craze of Drishyam 2, things are looking 50-50% for the Varun Dhawan led film, at least on the opening day. Rest depends on word-of-mouth.

