Since morning, Richa Chadha has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. The actress, who recently got married to longtime boyfriend Ali Fazal, is making headlines for her infamous Tweet. It all happened when she replied to Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s tweet with an insensitive remark that grabbed everyone’s attention.

The actress received huge flak for her now-deleted Tweet where she wrote, “Galwan says hi.” Netizens lashed out at the actress and bashed her left right and centre.

Now after Akshay Kumar, the latest Bollywood celeb to react to the same is The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker slammed Richa Chadha while calling her ‘anti-India.’ The director never leaves a chance to react and share his opinion on anything and everything. Earlier, he was in the news when his film landed in controversy.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame.” Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Asking for accountability is Anti India. Making a propaganda movie which incites h*tred is deshbhakti,” while another said, “Yes, Thank U and sorry for advance coz we will boycott ur film to because u r also from Bollywood.”

I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai.

And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame pic.twitter.com/Y9GgOxDUjs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 24, 2022

Soon after the controversy erupted, Richa Chadha has posted an apology on social media which read, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.”

A while back, we brought you Akshay Kumar’s reaction to Richa Chadha’s viral tweet. He wrote, ““Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain [We live because they exist].”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri’s reaction to Richa Chaddha’s viral Tweet? Do let us know.

