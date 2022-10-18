Vivek Agnihotri is one of the few Indian filmmakers who doesn’t shy away from expressing his no-filter views. He often gets trolled for it as his opinions seem to be inclined towards a particular ideology. In the latest post on social media, The Kashmir Files director has taken a dig at ‘colourful star’ and netizens think he is talking about Ranveer Singh. Keep reading to know more.

Ever since The Kashmir Files emerged as a historic blockbuster, Vivek has been separating himself from the Bollywood industry. As per him, he doesn’t belong to the Bollywood camp. In most of his tweets, the director is seen using the word ‘mafia’ to describe the industry and explains how talented people are pushed back due to groupism and politics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest tweet, Vivek Agnihotri called out the Bollywood awards mafia and tried to expose it by explaining how everything is fixed. He cited an example of a ‘colourful star’ who despite getting rejected by the audience, received multiple awards. He wrote, “I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.”

Soon after this tweet by Vivek Agnihotri, netizens took to the comment section and guessed he took a dig at Ranveer Singh as the actor bagged top honours despite his 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar tanking at the box office.

One Twitter user reacted, “Colourful star is Ranveer Singh”. Another one wrote, “Are you talking about #RanveerSingh ?? The most woke and ugly entertainer of #BollywoodMafia.”

Here’s the tweet:

I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With AbRam & His Gold Medal In Taekwondo, Netizens Troll, “Hope He Doesn’t Buy His Son’s Medals From…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram