Raj Kundra has been trying to run away from cameras for the longest time. He was even recently seen hiding his face while arriving for Karwa Chauth celebrations with Shilpa Shetty. But this time, he seems to have invited backlash himself over a tweet that teases his haters. Scroll below for all the juicy updates!

It was almost a year back that Raj was embroiled in a legal case. He was accused of involvement in creation and distribution of porn*graphic content. He recently was even seen reaching out to CBI to investigate the matter and claimed he was being framed.

Raj Kundra mocked all his haters in a new tweet that read, “#trollers where are you all slowly vanishing please don’t leave me” As expected, his post received wild reactions from the users who started commenting with lewd remarks.

One of the trolls responded by calling Raj Kundra “godfather of p*rn industry. And well, the businessman was in no mood to handle haters. He reacted to the tweet and said, “Someone plz show this guy some love he helps people get blue ticks but is yet to get himself one”.

Take a look at the viral tweets below:

#trollers where are you all slowly vanishing please don’t leave me🌪️🔥🧿 ❤️ — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 17, 2022

Someone plz show this guy some love he helps people get blue ticks but is yet to get himself one 👌 #troller https://t.co/CrxgjzhUrr — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was even seen last night arriving at a movie hall along with Shilpa Shetty and family. He covered his face with a mask and went straight inside the premises while his actress-wife along with the kids smiled and posed for the media persons.

Shilpa Shetty previously shared a post ft. Raj from their Karwa Chauth festivities and captioned it, “Mine… In this lifetime… Karva Chauth… When he fasts for you too (black heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor.”

