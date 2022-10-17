Ananya Panday is one of the emerging gen Z actresses in Bollywood who happens to be pretty popular on social media. The beauty comes from a prestigious family and is daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The beauty is now making headlines for her stylish look from last night’s Diwali party at Ayushmann Khurrana’s residence where she wore a plunging neckline sharara set looking pretty as ever. Netizens are now reacting to her stylish look and trolling her for the same on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ananya is one of the most followed gen Z stars on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram. The actress is also quite active there and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ananya Panday captioned it, “Let Diwali season begin!!! ✨💛” In the pictures, Panday wore a plunging neckline sharara set in brocade fabric. Her embellished bralette blouse stole the show for us and she accessorised her look with a traditional choker set necklace and bangles.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ananya Panday is definitely giving some major Diwali fashion inspo with her chic yet traditional attire.

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “struggling Actress with Struggling Dress😂” Another user commented, “Inko jabdsati Actor banaya jata hai. Ye Bollywood ke rahul Gandhi type hai 😂” A third user commented, “Nose ko tongue se touch krne wali talented actress 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ananya Panday for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the comments below.

