The festival of light and love, Diwali is just around the corner, and Tinseltown is getting ready to get into that mood. Last night Ayushmann Khurrana hosted a fun Diwali party and it was a star-studded affair. From Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, and many more known faces were seen at the party. However, it’s this video that’s going viral on the internet. Check out!

It has been a great year for Kartik so far. He had a successful movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani, and currently, he is shooting for his next projects. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie, Doctor G, is also running quite decently at the theatres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last night, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video with Kartik Aaryan. In the video, the former jokes that Kartik has won a lot of money at the party while the latter flaunts a bundle of cash. Ayushmann says, “Yeh aadmi box office pe hie nahi, yaha Diwali party mein bhi itne paise jeet gaya hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Later, Karik Aaryan promotes Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie Doctor G when Ayushmann enquires, “yeh itne saare paise kaunse movie ko milne chahiye”. To this, Kartik says, “I think Doctor G ko milne chahiye aur sab log jaiye dekhiye Doctor G jald se jald aapne nazdiki ya durwalo cinema gharo mein.”

Doctor G has received a mixed reaction from the audience and has been doing quite decent at the box office. The film features Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah apart from Ayushmann Khurrana. As per reports, the film has earned over 15 crores at the box office in its first weekend.

Well, what do you think of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan’s camaraderie? Would you like to see them together in a film? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Paparazzi Takes A Dig At Taapsee Pannu Saying “Aaj Chillana Mat”, Netizens Call Her ‘Jaya Bachchan Lite’ As She Responds, “Aap Aisi Harkat Karoge Toh…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram