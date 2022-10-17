No one can stop Salman Khan from speaking his heart out, even if it’s about spilling some beans. The superstar has ended up confirming the wedding of Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Bigg Boss 16. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Sidharth along with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh graced the Bigg Boss 16 sets in order to promote their upcoming film, Thank God. The actor has been actively promoting the Indra Kumar directorial and was even seen at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan during one of the fun segments told Sidharth Malhotra, “Toh aage badhne se pehle, congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho! Kiara decision aapne liya hai, (I mean) pyaara decision.”

Salman Khan then goes on to add, “Aur kiske Advani… kya ho gaya hai mereko yaar! Kiske advice pe liya hai?” To this, Sidharth Malhotra couldn’t stop blushing but somehow managed and poker face and responded, “Bhai… aap aur shaadi ke suggestions de rahe ho?”

“Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai. Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu,” Salman further joked and left Sidharth, Rakul Preet as well as the audience in splits.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are eyeing an April 2023 wedding. The ceremony is reportedly set to take place in Delhi and no Bollywood member would be invited to the event.

Sidharth also recently broke silence on the rumours and said if it was really happening, it wouldn’t have been a secret anymore. Such news cannot be kept under wrap these days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s rumoured wedding!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Rips Apart Online Publication For Fake News, Fans Say, “Nice To See Your Aggressive Mood After Long Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram