Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of the country and his fans blindly put their trust in him. That’s the reason why he calls out fake news whenever he sees it. One such incident has happened now where the actor rubbished an article put out by a website.

Recently, Akshay called out a popular news website for eyebrow-raising news about him. The article claimed that the actor was in possession of a private jet that’s worth a whopping 260 crores! He hit back at the publication.

Akshay Kumar said, “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. (thumbs down emoji) #POFbyAK.”

Along with this statement Akshay Kumar also shared a poem he had read in his childhood. All done to reiterate his point. His fans loved his online punch to the fake news and came out to support him in droves.

Check out Akshay’s tweet below:

Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. 👇#POFbyAK pic.twitter.com/TMIEhdV3f6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2022

One Twitter user shared a popular meme from the Hera Pheri movie and added, “Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with ‘jali Naa…teri jali na’.”

Another fan said, “Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, nice to see your aggressive mood after long time.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release, Ram Setu. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satyadev. The movie will hit theaters on October 25, around Diwali. His previous releases of 2022 include Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Raksha Bandhan. None of them were able to make a noise at the box office.

What did you think about Akshay Kumar’s rowdy avatar online? Let us know and stay tuned for more Bollywood updates.

