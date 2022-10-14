Nargis Fakhri broke stereotypes when she portrayed the role of Heer in Rockstar. Her character was something unusual, something that most Bollywood actresses won’t be comfortable playing. But the actress in real life was told she was really immature and had to change a lot about herself. Scroll down for details as she exposes the dark side of Bollywood.

Fakhri came to limelight with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her tremendous performance landed her with many films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3 after that. She came across as really bold but in real life, she was always quite unfiltered and her thoughts about someone reflected on her face.

In a conversation with Masala, Nargis Fakhri recalled her initial days and revealed, “I didn’t know how to manoeuvre in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings it wasn’t a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you’re not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I couldn’t. I was said to be immature.”

It is only now that Nargis Fakhri understands how people have three faces in the industry – a business face, a creative face and the personal face.

Nargis also underwent a lot of stress as she worked day and night for 8 long years and had no time left even for family.

“Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy. I did Vipassana meditation in the US,” Nargis Fakhri added.

