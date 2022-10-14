Following a four-year break from the movies, Shah Rukh Khan is finally ready to make a comeback on the big screen with projects like Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan. Since his debut in the movie Deewana (1992), the actor has garnered love from all across the world, gaining a huge fan base and popularity with every new movie of his.

Rightfully regarded as the ‘King Khan’ of the Bollywood industry, SRK is truly a one-of-a-kind megastar who’s considered the epitome of success, dedication, hard work, and sheer talent. However, some of his recent movies haven’t performed well at the box office where Shah Rukh Khan failed miserably to win the hearts of the audience.

With no commercial successes under his name in the last few years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make the biggest comeback of his life with Pathaan, scheduled to hit the theatres on 25th January 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is going to be the part of YRF spy universe featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

So, is Pathaan going to be a game-changer, reviving Shah Rukh Khan’s career, or is it an end for him? Let’s know what the notable and eminent celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji has to say on this.

Shah Rukh Khan: Ready to Triumph Again with his Comeback

The illustrious celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “Be it Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, or Sandalwood, Shah Rukh Khan is not an ordinary name in these industries. Rather, he’s an emotion, role model, and admiration for many. Despite his movies not performing well at the Box office, SRK‘s future looks bright as ever, capable to deliver some megahits in times to come. Pathaan will be one such movie from which Shah Rukh Khan will reclaim his stardom in Bollywood”.

Guruji further adds, “As per the astrological recommendations, Shah Rukh should focus more on love characters, handpicking brilliant and engaging content for outshining his majestic aura. In fact, his long wait to return back at the box office is likely the best decision he has taken, seeding in an ample amount of urge and curiosity among his fans. Pathaan will irrefutably be Shah Rukh’s next superhit movie which will garner love from the nationwide audience.”

What Do the Stars Have to Say About the Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan?

“Shah Rukh Khan will continue to dominate the Bollywood industry, ruling like the true king like always. However, his Pan India movies will bring out an average response from the audience, suggesting him to focus more on Bollywood movies. SRK is truly the last of the stars who will continue to entertain and rule Bollywood for life-long.

His ascendant and Venus are equally strong and rightly aligned which will bring more success to this stardom. Perhaps, the start of this success could be seen with the release of Pathaan. However, his Moon and Sun as malefic planets can turn him nervous and tensed momentarily. But there’s nothing to worry about as his future looks great, expected to make a comeback with a bang. Also, he should stay careful regarding his health”, adds Guruji.

Pathaan: A Hit or Flop?

Guruji explains, “Embrace the Badshah of Bollywood as he’s going to rise again. The upcoming three projects of Shah Rukh Khan, namely – Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki will boom at the box office, gathering praise from the audience Pan India”.

